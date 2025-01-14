Is the M1 closed today? One lane between junction five and six closed after motorway shuts down as body found - latest updates
The major motorway was closed in both directions on Monday (13 January) after a body was found in a bush next to the motorway. This morning (Tuesday 14 January), one of three northbound lanes remains closed between junctions five and six near Watford.
The busy motorway was closed at 3pm on Monday after police were informed of the body. Authorities are treating the death as “unexplained” and continue to investigate the incident.
A Hertfordshire Police spokesperson said on Monday: "We were contacted earlier this afternoon after the body of a man was found in undergrowth at the side of the motorway between junctions five and six. Officers are currently working to establish the circumstances of the man's death, which are currently unexplained, and will remain in the area this evening and tomorrow."
A spokesman added: “Officers are currently working to establish the circumstances of the man’s death, which are currently unexplained, and will remain in the area today.” At around 6:30pm on Monday, the southbound section of the motorway had reopened, with two of three northbound lanes after 10pm on Monday night. Drivers are still facing delays this morning as one lane remains closed.
The southbound side reopened around 6.30pm but northbound remained closed until 10pm. The body was found by road workers who then called police.
