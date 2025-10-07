Is the M27 closed? Latest updates on closure after major motorway shuts due to crash involving broken down vehicle and two cars

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

25 minutes ago
A broken down vehicle and two cars were involved in a crash on the M27 today.

The incident led to three lanes being closed near junction 9 westbound. Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene as drivers suffered delays.

National Highways previously said: “There is currently approximately 2.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times.” Police said: “This was a collision on the M27 between junctions 9 and 8 involving a broken down vehicle and two other cars. No injuries were reported.”

The motorway is now open. National Highways said: “Recovery complete and all lanes reopened on the #M27 westbound between J9 (#ParkGate) and J8 (#Bursledon). Please allow extra journey time whilst the remaining residual delays clear on approach.”

The fire service said: “Crews from Fareham and Hightown were called to attend a collision on the M27 between junction 9 and 8. It involved two vehicles. Firefighters worked to make the scene safe and then handed the incident over for vehicle recovery.”

