A broken down vehicle and two cars were involved in a crash on the M27 today.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident led to three lanes being closed near junction 9 westbound. Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene as drivers suffered delays.

National Highways previously said: “There is currently approximately 2.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times.” Police said: “This was a collision on the M27 between junctions 9 and 8 involving a broken down vehicle and two other cars. No injuries were reported.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motorway is now open. National Highways said: “Recovery complete and all lanes reopened on the #M27 westbound between J9 (#ParkGate) and J8 (#Bursledon). Please allow extra journey time whilst the remaining residual delays clear on approach.”

The fire service said: “Crews from Fareham and Hightown were called to attend a collision on the M27 between junction 9 and 8. It involved two vehicles. Firefighters worked to make the scene safe and then handed the incident over for vehicle recovery.”