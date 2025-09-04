Is the M5 closed? One lane shut due 'vehicle fire' on major motorway from J22 Burnham-on-sea to J21 A370 Weston-super-mare
A vehicle fire has closed one lane on the M5 this morning (Thursday, September 4) in Somerset. The incident is on the northbound carriageway between J22 (Burnham-on-Sea) and J21 (Weston-super-Mare).
One lane is closed due to the fire. The fire was reported at 4.26am by traffic monitoring site Inrix.
Inrix said: "One lane closed due to vehicle fire on M5 Northbound from J22 (Burnham-on-sea) to J21 A370 (Weston-super-mare). Traffic is coping well."
Traffic has already been released. National Highways said normal traffic conditions are expected between 11:45 and 12:00pm.