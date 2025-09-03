A major road in Portsmouth is closed due to a “burst sewer main”.

Eastern Road is closed in Portsmouth due to a burst sewer. Portsmouth City Council said lanes will begin to reopen as the road is cleared.

The council posted on X: “Eastern Rd is currently closed between Tangier Rd and Burrfields Rd due to a burst @SouthernWater sewer main. Lanes will begin to reopen as the road is cleared.

“Allow extra time when travelling in this area. If you have concerns, call Southern Water at 0330 303 0368.”

It comes after Southern Water has been accused of “price gouging” and “mass corporate fraud” following a sharp rise in bills for Portsmouth customers. During a full meeting of Portsmouth City Council, retired risk analyst Dr Alan Waring blasted the water company, which is responsible for wastewater services in the city.

The average unmetered Band D property in Portsmouth has seen its bill rise from £349.90 to £546.40 in a single year - a 56.16 per cent increase. This is two and a half times higher than the average increase applied by other water and sewerage companies across England.

Dr Waring called the rise “price gouging”, arguing that the company should have spread the increase over five years, in line with OFWAT’s final determination set out in December last year.

A Southern Water spokesperson said that bills are anticipated to rise quickest in the first year of the 2025-2030 spending period "before flattening in the coming years. We cannot confirm exactly what future bills will look like for 26/27, 27/28, 28/29 and 29/30, until a decision is taken by the Competitions Market Authority (CMA) later this year following our challenge of Ofwat’s Final Determination.”

The company is offering a £37m support package in 2025–26, including an expanded social tariff for 155,000 customers and a “quadrupled” hardship fund worth £1.25m. They added: “We know a rise in bills is never welcome, especially at times of rising costs for households, but these bills are supporting our biggest investment plan ever – which has been directly influenced by what customers have told us they want to see improve – healthier rivers and seas, a more resilient water supply and an improved customer service.

“Our bills had remained at or below inflation for the previous 10 years, so we need to increase these now to make the upgrades needed to meet expectations and protect the environment.”

