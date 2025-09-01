Long queues are building up on the M60 following a “traffic incident” in Trafford.

Greater Manchester Police says officers are in attendance at an incident in Urmston this morning (September 1). The force says police are dealing with a 'traffic incident' close to the junction of Lostock Road and the M60, at junction nine.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible. Google data shows heavy traffic building up on the M60 clockwise approaching junction nine, with queues tailing back to junction seven at Sale.

Long queues are building up on the M60 following a “traffic incident” in Trafford. (Photo: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk) | www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

A GMP Trafford spokesperson said: "Police are currently dealing with a traffic incident near to the junction of Lostock Road and the M60 motorway, please avoid the area and expect delays." Further details about the nature of the incident are yet to be confirmed.

The event is now expected to clear between 16:15 and 16:30, according to National Highways. The traffic body estimates that conditions will return to normal between 16:00 and 16:15.