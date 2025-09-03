A major motorway in Hertfordshire is closed due to a “multi-vehicle crash”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened on the M25 this morning (Wednesday 3 September) and it is causing miles of congestion. National Highways said: “The #M25 in #Hertfordshire remains closed anti-clockwise within J17 (near #MapleCross) due to a collision.

“Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at the junction. There's now an hour and a half delay with 6 miles of congestion on approach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “Please allow extra journey time if travelling in the area this morning. All emergency services are in attendance.”

Anticlockwise at junction 17 normal traffic conditions are expected between 09:15 and 09:30. The M25 anticlockwise between junctions J21 and J17 normal traffic conditions are expected between 08:00 and 08:15.

The collision was first reported just after 5.30am.