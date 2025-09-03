M25 closed: Major motorway in Hertfordshire closed anti-clockwise within J17 due to 'multi-vehicle crash' - drivers warned of 'miles of congestion'
The crash happened on the M25 this morning (Wednesday 3 September) and it is causing miles of congestion. National Highways said: “The #M25 in #Hertfordshire remains closed anti-clockwise within J17 (near #MapleCross) due to a collision.
“Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at the junction. There's now an hour and a half delay with 6 miles of congestion on approach.”
It added: “Please allow extra journey time if travelling in the area this morning. All emergency services are in attendance.”
Anticlockwise at junction 17 normal traffic conditions are expected between 09:15 and 09:30. The M25 anticlockwise between junctions J21 and J17 normal traffic conditions are expected between 08:00 and 08:15.
The collision was first reported just after 5.30am.