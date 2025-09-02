The M6 motorway is closed in Lancashire following a crash that has seen a lorry overturn this morning (Tuesday, September 2).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways says: “#M6 northbound remains closed between J34 #Halton#Lancaster and J35 #Carnforth, due to an overturned lorry/fuel spill. The M6 is also closed northbound J36 and J39 for planned works.

“Lane 3 (of 3) is also closed on the southbound between J35 and J34.” The closure was first reported shortly after 2.30am, with a fuel spillage reported as a result of the incident and a diversion route in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All emergency services are at the scene. Some queues are building up approaching the closure. Lancashire Police says the closure is expected to remain 'for some time'.

The M6 motorway is closed in Lancashire following a crash that has seen a lorry overturn this morning (Tuesday, September 2). (Photo: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk/National Highways) | www.motorwaycameras.co.uk/National Highways

A force spokesperson wrote on Facebook: "We want to update you and let you know that M6 northbound is currently closed in the Bolton-le-Sands area between junctions 34 and 35 due to a road traffic collision. We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we clear the road.

"In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination." National Highways has a diversion route in place, with motorists advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs:

Follow A683 through Caton, Claughton, Hornby, Melling, Tunstall, Nether Burrow.

At the junction with the A65 turn left towards Kirkby Lonsdale . Proceed along the A65 past Kirkby Lonsdale through the village of Lupton.

Exit M6 J34, at the traffic signals turn left onto the A683.

According to National Highways normal traffic conditions are expected between 11:00 and 11:15.