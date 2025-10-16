Is the Orwell Bridge closed? Latest updates as long delays after car crashed into broken-down vehicle

There are long delays on the Orwell Bridge after a car crashed into a broken-down vehicle.

Suffolk police were called to the incident on the major route, between junctions 57 and 56 in the westbound carriageway of the A14 at 8.55am on Thursday. Initially, there was a broken-down vehicle on the road, which was then hit by another car, a spokesman for Suffolk police said.

National Highways had said that lane one on the westbound carriageway remains closed, with delays of 45 minutes on the approach to the crash. They have now announced that all lanes are now open, but that there is still traffic in the area.

Traffic cameras were showing long delays on the A14 in both directions, with westbound traffic queuing back to junction 58. Eastbound traffic was queuing back to junction 56.

National Highways says: “All lanes are now OPEN on the #A14 westbound between J57 and J56 #OrwellBridge. Please allow extra journey whilst traffic flow returns to normal.”

