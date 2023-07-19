Jet2 passengers need to be aware of strict guidance regarding alcohol on flights

UK holidaymakers travelling abroad with Jet2 this summer should be aware of the airline’s strict regulations on flights - including rules on consuming alcohol.

Enjoying a cheeky tipple at the airport is all part of the holiday experience for many, as is splashing some cash on booze in the airport’s duty free shops. But passengers who do take advantage of the duty free discount should note that any bottles purchased must remain unopened onboard flights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jet2 has strict rules against bringing alcohol on board with the intention of drinking it during the flight. The airline will only allow alcoholic drinks that are purchased on board to be consumed, meaning any duty free purchases must stay sealed and stowed away until you reach your destination.

Jet2 passengers need to be aware of strict guidance regarding alcohol on flights (Photo: Adobe)

Jet2’s alcohol policy states: “Please that only alcoholic drinks purchased on board may be consumed during the flight. Jet2.com reserves the right to serve alcoholic drinks at our absolute discretion.”

The airline adds that it will not permit any passenger to enter or be in an aircraft when suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs “to the extent that the safety of the aircraft or its occupants are likely to be endangered”.

Anyone on board who is deemed to be “misbehaving, acting disruptively, or otherwise endangering or inconveniencing other customers or members of the Flight Deck or Cabin Crew” may be refused entry to the flight or removed from the plane. They may also be prevented from flying with Jet2 in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The policy is similar to rules on rival budget airlines Ryanair, TUI and easyJet which state that any alcohol that has not been purchased on board cannot be consumed during the flight.

Ryanair recently warned in an email to passengers about new alcohol restrictions on board flights to Spain which have been introduced as part of efforts to tackle antisocial behaviour, including flights to Alicante, Barcelona, Ibiza, Malaga, Palma and Tenerife South.

In a recent email sent to customers, Ryanair said: “In order to prioritise the comfort and safety of all passengers, Ryanair will implement the following restrictions on your upcoming flight to Spain: Customers will not be allowed to carry alcohol on board and all cabin baggage will be searched at the boarding gates.

“Any alcohol purchased in airport shops or elsewhere must be packed carefully in a suitable item of cabin baggage, which will be tagged at the gate and then placed in the aircraft hold free of charge if you have purchased priority boarding or have a small piece of hand luggage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If the bag is unsuitable for placing in the hold (e.g. plastic bag) then customers will be required to dispose of the alcohol in the bins provided.”

Any passengers who are found to be concealing alcohol and bringing it on board risks being removed from the flight, without a refund or compensation.

The airline added: “Boarding gates will be carefully monitored and customers showing any signs of anti-social behaviour or attempting to conceal alcohol will be denied travel without refund or compensation.”