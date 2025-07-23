A major motorway is closed this morning (Wednesday 23 July) due to an “incident”.

National Highways posted on X at 5:40am this morning saying that the M2 is closed. It said:”NEW INCIDENT. #M2 eastbound between J1 (#Gillingham#Rochester) and J3 (#Chatham) #Kent ROAD CLOSED.

“Due to a incident being managed by @KentPoliceRoads. @SECAmbulance are also attending along with National Highways traffic officers.”

It adds: “Please note this incident also encompasses J2 Merrals Shaw Interchange (Rochester, West Malling A228). If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Listed below are diversion details.

Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on local road signs:

Exit the M2 at J1 and enter the A289 headed eastbound.

Remain on the A289 negotiating the roundabout at Four Elms, the Medway Tunnel, Lower Gillingham, Yokosuku way and Ito Way before meeting the roundabout junction with the A2.

Take the A2 headed eastbound and travel to the roundabout with the A278

Take the A278 headed southbound to re-join the M2 at J4.