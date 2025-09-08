The M20 westbound in Kent is closed this morning due to a lorry fire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The major motorway is shut between Junction 3 (M26) and Junction 1 (M25) after a lorry burst into flames. National Highways says: “Kent Fire, Police and National Highways are in attendance.

“Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.” It is warning drivers that there are long delays - approximately 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways adds: “There are long delays in excess of 45 minutes on approach to the closure, approx. 4 miles of congestion. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

“Work to extinguish the fire continues at scene, the #M20 westbound remains closed between J3 (#M26) and J1 (#M25). We're working to reopen a lane.”

Diversion Route

Use the M26 and M25