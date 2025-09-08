M20 closed: Major motorway in Kent shut between J3 M26 and J1 M25 after lorry bursts into flames - drivers warned of long delays
The major motorway is shut between Junction 3 (M26) and Junction 1 (M25) after a lorry burst into flames. National Highways says: “Kent Fire, Police and National Highways are in attendance.
“Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.” It is warning drivers that there are long delays - approximately 45 minutes.
National Highways adds: “There are long delays in excess of 45 minutes on approach to the closure, approx. 4 miles of congestion. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
“Work to extinguish the fire continues at scene, the #M20 westbound remains closed between J3 (#M26) and J1 (#M25). We're working to reopen a lane.”
Diversion Route
- Use the M26 and M25