M25 accident: 'Lanes closed' between J13 and J12 in Surrey due to 'collision' with 'miles' of congestion - police on the scene
National Highways posted this morning (Friday 18 July): “NEW INCIDENT #M25 anti-clockwise between J13 (#A30#Staines) and J12 (#M3) #Surrey. TRAFFIC STOPPED. Due to a collision.
“Traffic will be released shortly in 3 (of 5) lanes. @SurreyRoadCops, @SECAmbulance and our officers are on scene.”
It shortly updated its post by saying lanes are now closed on the M25. It added: “UPDATE #M25 anti-clockwise between J13 (#A30#Staines) and J12 (#M3) #Surrey. LANES CLOSED.
“2 (of 5) lanes closed following a collision earlier. 45 min delay and 5 miles of congestion.”
One user responded to the post saying: “Please release traffic immediately. I do not wish to wait a further 15 plus minutes.“
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.