National Highways has said lanes are closed on the M25 anti-clockwise due to a “collision”.

National Highways posted this morning (Friday 18 July): “NEW INCIDENT #M25 anti-clockwise between J13 (#A30#Staines) and J12 (#M3) #Surrey. TRAFFIC STOPPED. Due to a collision.

“Traffic will be released shortly in 3 (of 5) lanes. @SurreyRoadCops, @SECAmbulance and our officers are on scene.”

It shortly updated its post by saying lanes are now closed on the M25. It added: “UPDATE #M25 anti-clockwise between J13 (#A30#Staines) and J12 (#M3) #Surrey. LANES CLOSED.

“2 (of 5) lanes closed following a collision earlier. 45 min delay and 5 miles of congestion.”

One user responded to the post saying: “Please release traffic immediately. I do not wish to wait a further 15 plus minutes.“