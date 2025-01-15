Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are long delays on the M25 after a crash involving two cars, a lorry and a van.

Traffic was stopped on the clockwise carriageway at about 7am between Junction 2 for the Darenth Interchange and Junction 3 for the M20 Swanley Interchange. Fuel needs to be cleared from the carriageway before it can fully reopen.

National Highways said: “One of four lanes are closed on the M25 clockwise between Junction 2 and 3 for M20 Junction 1 following a collision. National Highways traffic officers are on scene dealing with the incident.

“Thank you for your patience.” Congestion is stretching back over the QEII Bridge, to junction 30 for Lakeside.

National Highways has revised its time that traffic is expected to clear. And it's a little more positive. It says: “The event is expected to clear between 11:30 and 11:45 on 15 January 2025. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 11:30 and 11:45 on 15 January 2025.

“There are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic”. The car crash was first reported by traffic monitor service, Inrix, at 1.38pm on Tuesday, January 14.

There are long delays on the M25 after a crash involving two cars, a lorry and a van. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The M25 is also expected to see delays this weekend as carriageways will be closed. Listed below are the M25 closures this weekend.

Friday, January 17 M25 roadworks

M25 clockwise carriageway closure between junctions 8 (Reigate) and 9 (Leatherhead). The entry slip road at junction 8 will also be closed. Closures in place from 11pm until 6am the following morning

M25 anticlockwise carriageway closure between junctions 17 (Maple Cross) and 16 (Denham). Closure in place from 11pm until 6am the following morning

M25 anticlockwise entry slip road closure at junction 13 at Staines. Closure in place from 11pm until 6am the following morning

M25 clockwise entry slip road closure at junction 6 for Godstone. Closure in place from 11pm until 6am the following morning

Other major roads will also be affected this weekend. These are listed below.

Saturday, January 18

A3 weekend closure

A3 full weekend closure in both directions from Ockham Road to Wisley Interchange. Northbound and southbound carriageway closures in place from 9pm on Friday, January 17 until 5.30am on Monday, January 20.

M23 roadworks

M23 southbound exit slip road closure at junction 9, Gatwick Interchange. Closure in place from 9pm until 5am the following morning.

Sunday, January 19A3 full weekend closure continues

A3 full weekend closure in both directions from Ockham Road to Wisley Interchange. Northbound and southbound carriageway closures in place from 9pm on Friday, January 17 until 5.30am on Monday, January 20.

M23 roadworks

M23 southbound exit slip road closure at junction 9, Gatwick Interchange. Closure in place from 9pm until 5am the following morning.