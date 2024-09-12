Drivers have been warned of huge delays on the M40 this morning (September 12) following a “serious” collision.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways have said that drivers may face delays of up to one hour on the M40 northbound between junction 12 (Gaydon) and junction 14 (Leamington Spa) in Warwickshire. All lanes are closed, with the road expected to remain closed “for an extended period of time”.

National Highways said in an update: “The M40 in Warwickshire is closed northbound between J12 (Gaydon) and J14 (Leamington Spa) due to a serious collision involving 2 vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services including Warwickshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management. The road is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.”

Drivers are being advised to follow the ‘solid square’ diversion symbol for an alternative route. This will take drivers off of the M40 at J12 towards B4451 toward Gaydon, before re-joining the motorway at J14.

Warwickshire Police said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “The #M40 is closed northbound between junction 12 for #Gaydon and junction 13 for #Warwick following a collision. It is likely to remain closed for some time including access from #WarwickServices. Please avoid the area.”