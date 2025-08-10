M5 crash: Major motorway closed in both directions between J28 Cullompton and J29 Exeter Airport after 'serious collision'
National Highways posted on X: “The #M5 southbound between J28 #Cullompton and J29 @Exeter_Airport is closed following a serious collision. All emergency services attending including @DevonAirAmb.
“If you're heading #M5 southbound between J28 #Cullompton and J29 @Exeter_Airport please be aware, the carriageway remains closed following a serious collision.” The collision occurred shortly after 09:30 this morning.
Devon & Cornwall Police and emergency services are on scene being assisted by National Highways Traffic Officers.
Southbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit the M5 southbound at J28 and turn right at the traffic light controlled junction to join the A373
- At the roundabout, head straight over and join the B3181 (Station Road)
- Continue southbound on the B3181, passing through Cullompton, Westcott, Budlake (running parallel to the M5) and Broadclyst until the junction with Cumberland Way
- Join Cumberland Way southbound and then at the next roundabout continue straight over onto Moor Lane
- Continue southbound to then re-join the M5 at J30
Northbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol.
- Exit the M5 northbound at J29
- Turn right and join the A30 and continue to the next roundabout
- At the roundabout, turn right and continue northbound on Ambassador Drive/Cumberland way until the junction with the B3181
- Join the B3181 (Main Road) and continue northbound towards Cullompton
- Pass through Cullompton, and then re-join the M5 northbound at J28
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.