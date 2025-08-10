The M5 is closed in both directions after a “serious collision”.

National Highways posted on X: “The #M5 southbound between J28 #Cullompton and J29 @Exeter_Airport is closed following a serious collision. All emergency services attending including @DevonAirAmb.

“If you're heading #M5 southbound between J28 #Cullompton and J29 @Exeter_Airport please be aware, the carriageway remains closed following a serious collision.” The collision occurred shortly after 09:30 this morning.

Devon & Cornwall Police and emergency services are on scene being assisted by National Highways Traffic Officers.

Southbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M5 southbound at J28 and turn right at the traffic light controlled junction to join the A373

At the roundabout, head straight over and join the B3181 (Station Road)

Continue southbound on the B3181, passing through Cullompton, Westcott, Budlake (running parallel to the M5) and Broadclyst until the junction with Cumberland Way

Join Cumberland Way southbound and then at the next roundabout continue straight over onto Moor Lane

Continue southbound to then re-join the M5 at J30

Northbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol.

Exit the M5 northbound at J29

Turn right and join the A30 and continue to the next roundabout

At the roundabout, turn right and continue northbound on Ambassador Drive/Cumberland way until the junction with the B3181

Join the B3181 (Main Road) and continue northbound towards Cullompton

Pass through Cullompton, and then re-join the M5 northbound at J28