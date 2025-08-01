There is “miles of congestion” on the M5 today (Friday 1 August) after a collision.

National Highways reports that there is “miles of congestion”. It says: “Lane 3 is closed in both directions on the #M5 between J29 (#Exeter) & J28 (#Tiverton#Dulford) due to a collision involving a lorry which has struck the central reservation.

“Traffic Officers & emergency services on scene. 5 miles congestion northbound & 4 miles southbound”.

Traffic was stopped northbound at around 11:40 due to the accident. Traffic wasalso held on the southbound side too.

Emergency services are in attendance and M5 northbound between Bridgwater and Taunton is reportedly at a standstill. Drivers are being warned of long delays.