A major motorway is shut this morning (Wednesday 23 July) due to a car crash with traffic “at standstill on approach”.

Police Scotland said one car was involved in the incident at about 00:10 and have advised drivers to avoid the area. The M77 is shut northbound between junction five at Newton Mearns, close to where the crash happened, and junction eight at Fenwick.

The southbound carriageway reopened at about 08:35, but diverted traffic on the A77 is at a standstill. Traffic Scotland reported that the surrounding routes were "heavily congested due to traffic diverting with long delays expected and standstill traffic on approach".

It added that traffic was not moving on the approach to the M77 and that there would be "heavy delays" for motorists travelling through Fenwick and the A77. Bus journeys are also affected, and Stagecoach SouthWest has apologised for delays to its X77 express service between Ayr and Glasgow.

Traffic Scotland posted on X: “The M77 remains closedNorthbound between J8-J5 due to an earlier road traffic collision. Southbound carriageway now OPEN Traffic is at a standstill on approach to the M77 Traffic is at a standstill through Fenwick and along the #A77”.