Cebu Pacific has cancelled several domestic and international flights in light of heavy rains and ongoing flooding across parts of Philippines.

Floodwaters driven by torrential rains from Typhoon Wipha brought the capital of the Philippines, Malina, to a halt. Tens of thousands have been evacuated from their homes and at least two people are believed missing.

Schools and government offices in Manila and the surrounding provinces were closed after a night of rain that saw the region's Marikina River burst its banks. More than 23,000 people living along the river were evacuated overnight, sheltering in schools, village halls and covered courtyards.

Another 25,000 more were evacuated in the metropolitan area's Quezon and Caloocan cities. Ongoing monsoon rains have killed at least three people and left another seven missing in the central and southern Philippines since Tropical Storm Wipha skirted the country on July 18, according to the Philippine’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Cebu Pacific has cancelled several flights today (Tuesday 22 July). Cebu Pacific said affected passengers are encouraged to rebook or make changes through the Manage Booking portal on the airline’s official website. The flights are listed below.

DG 6118: Naga – Manila

5J 323/324: Manila – Legazpi – Manila

5J 391/392: Manila – Cagayan De Oro – Manila

5J 455/456: Manila – Iloilo – Manila

5J 487/488: Manila – Bacolod – Manila

5J 508/509: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

5J 565/566: Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 659/660: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J 744/745: Manila – Hanoi – Manila

5J 747: Hanoi – Manila

5J 901/902: Manila – Caticlan – Manila

5J 993/994: Manila – General Santos – Manila

5J 971/970: Manila – Davao – Manila