Manila: Cebu Pacific cancels flights as Philippine torrential flooding forces thousands to evacuate - in wake of Typhoon Wipha
Floodwaters driven by torrential rains from Typhoon Wipha brought the capital of the Philippines, Malina, to a halt. Tens of thousands have been evacuated from their homes and at least two people are believed missing.
Schools and government offices in Manila and the surrounding provinces were closed after a night of rain that saw the region's Marikina River burst its banks. More than 23,000 people living along the river were evacuated overnight, sheltering in schools, village halls and covered courtyards.
Another 25,000 more were evacuated in the metropolitan area's Quezon and Caloocan cities. Ongoing monsoon rains have killed at least three people and left another seven missing in the central and southern Philippines since Tropical Storm Wipha skirted the country on July 18, according to the Philippine’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
Cebu Pacific has cancelled several flights today (Tuesday 22 July). Cebu Pacific said affected passengers are encouraged to rebook or make changes through the Manage Booking portal on the airline’s official website. The flights are listed below.
- DG 6118: Naga – Manila
- 5J 323/324: Manila – Legazpi – Manila
- 5J 391/392: Manila – Cagayan De Oro – Manila
- 5J 455/456: Manila – Iloilo – Manila
- 5J 487/488: Manila – Bacolod – Manila
- 5J 508/509: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila
- 5J 565/566: Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J 659/660: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
- 5J 744/745: Manila – Hanoi – Manila
- 5J 747: Hanoi – Manila
- 5J 901/902: Manila – Caticlan – Manila
- 5J 993/994: Manila – General Santos – Manila
- 5J 971/970: Manila – Davao – Manila
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.