EasyJet will be releasing super-cheap summer 2026 flights as part of its new sale today (Tuesday 22 July).

Each quarter, easyJet launches flight tickets, and for those who book the moment they are launched, they can often get fares drastically cheaper than usual. This is because the airline runs on a dynamic demand pricing model, which means that when there is a lot of demand for seats, the prices for flights will be higher.

When there is less demand, you pay less. Demand will always be low the very second flights are released and so you can grab a bargain.

However, you do have to be quick, as in the past prices have shot up within a couple of hours of them being released. The next batch of seats will be released on easyJet's website, for travel between 15 June and 13 September 2026.

Easyjet hasn't shared when the flights will go on sale, but if you go from the past they tend to go on sale as early as 5am or 6am, but sometimes it hasn't released seats until 8am. The airline told MoneySavingExpert.com: "Customers looking to book early and get great fares for next summer should keep an eye on the Easyjet website from early in the morning."

The safest thing to do is get up early and check every ten minutes or so. In the past, tickets have shot up in price as demand increases, so being online early is key to getting a bargain.