The clean-up operation is still underway, meaning many services remain disrupted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Travel in the UK is set to remain disrupted after Storm Babet because of major river flooding. Britain's rail network is currently experiencing issues due to flooding, and there will likely be more disruption in areas of Yorkshire, Scotland, East Anglia, and the East Midlands on Sunday (22 October).

Since the storm made landfall in the UK on Wednesday, four people have lost their lives, and a search is still underway in Aberdeenshire following reports of a man who was stranded in a car in floodwater.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Areas of Scotland could face a particularly lengthy clean-up period, with the region having faced multiple red weather warnings - meaning a danger to life - over the weekend. ScotRail has said the majority of its services will be able to run as normal on Sunday, but a number of lines including Aberdeen to Dundee and Aberdeen to Elgin will remain closed.

The Scottish train operator said they cannot run services on the Fife Circle route, or between Inverness and Wick, Thurso and Kyle of Lochalsh. Services are also disrupted across parts of Yorkshire and East Anglia with some routes still flooded, Network Rail said.