A major motorway is closed in both directions due to a ‘police incident’.

Drivers are facing heavy traffic around the Dartford Crossing this afternoon due to an ongoing police incident which has fully closed a section of the M25. The incident has taken place on the Essex side of the crossing between Junction 29 for Upminster and Junction 30 for Aveley.

Officers from Essex Police are in attendance and the motorway has been shut in both directions between these two junctions as a result. As the closure continues, delays are building on the Kent approach to the crossing, with mounting delays leading up to the Dartford Tunnel.

Highway cameras in the area show slow moving congestion has built up to Junction 2 of the M25 Darenth Interchange, and back on to the A2. National Highways currently reports delays of at least 10 minutes on the Kent approach to the Dartford Crossing, and 20 minutes on approach to the closure in Essex.

It is not known at this time when this section of the motorway is expected to re-open or what the nature of the incident is.