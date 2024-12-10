A woman who was abducted from a Nottingham maternity ward just hours after her birth in 1994 has died from a brain tumour.

Abbie Humphries passed away on Sunday at the age of 30, four years after being diagnosed with grade-4 brain cancer.

Abbie was kidnapped from the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham by a woman posing as a nurse. A nationwide manhunt was launched, and she was found 16 days later in a property in the Wollaton area of Nottingham and was reunited with her parents.

Abbie’s husband, Karl Sundgren, confirmed her death in a social media post, saying: “Our beautiful Abbie peacefully passed away yesterday, surrounded by loved ones. She fought so hard with so much strength and grace for over four years and can finally rest. Abbie was so strong, and her infectious smile will forever remain in our hearts.”

The brain tumour, a 5cm mass, was discovered in November 2020 after Abbie began experiencing headaches, following the death of her mother from breast cancer. Talking about her diagnosis in 2021, Abbie told the Mail on Sunday: “There is no point feeling angry or blaming anything. We have just had a terrible amount of bad luck. I usually choose to look at the positive side of everything. It makes everyone feel better.”

Abbie's family had moved to New Zealand when she was a child, seeking a fresh start. Her husband announced that a celebration of her life will take place in Whenuapai, north-western Auckland, on Saturday.

Abbie was reportedly unaware of her abduction until she found press cuttings at the age of 10 after moving house. Her parents, Roger and Karen, had made emotional television appeals during the 1994 police investigation, pleading for their daughter’s return. Her mother, Karen, said at the time: “To whoever’s taken our baby, can they please, please give her back. She should be with us. We’ve got a little boy who wants to know where his baby sister has gone.”

Julie Kelley, a former dental nurse, was later identified as the abductor. She had been pregnant but told people she was expecting a boy before returning home with a baby girl. Kelley pleaded guilty to the abduction and was sentenced to three years' probation while being treated for a personality disorder.