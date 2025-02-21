A sewage activist is set to take on a third leg of her marathon swimming challenge to rescue the River Thames. (Photo: Alex Robertson) | Alex Robertson

A sewage activist is set to take on a third leg of her marathon swimming challenge to rescue the River Thames.

Laura Reineke, founder and lead at Friends of the Thames, a new not for profit aimed at restoring the river Thames to health, is hoping to complete her marathon swimming challenge this autumn in California. Having completed the first two in the triple crown, which are the (33 kilometer) English Channel, and the circumnavigation of (50 kilometer) Manhattan Island., she will be taking on the Catalina Channel. It is 32.3 kilometers and could take upwards of 20 hours, from Santa Catalina Island to Los Angeles.

It is is said to be rife with strong currents, jelly fish and as Laura puts it “bitey things”. She has the aim of becoming the 7th British woman over 50 to complete, and 32nd woman overall.

Laura will be donning just her swimsuit, hat, goggles and lights as she will be swimming through the night. The challenge is all to raise money for Friends of the Thames which has been seed-funded by River Action UK.

When asked “Will you stop these huge challenges after this channel swim?” Laura’s answer is “absolutely NOT, I’d like to become the first British female to complete Oceans 7, but I need sponsorship for this, and I’d need to do them in fairly quick succession to become first!”. She added: “I’ll not stop until I see the river restored to health, full of life and bubbling along happily.

“It has become clear that realistically none of us individually can make the difference needed to the wellbeing of our river and her inhabitants, but together we can ensure we achieve our shared wish to see her restored to health, and cared for by a huge swathe of Guardians of the Thames and her tributaries. We are just facilitators,, a gatherer of river warriors, joining everyone from source to sea”.

If you would like to donate visit the website www.friendsofthethames.org