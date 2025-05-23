A warning has been issued to pet owners after a dog was bitten by a venomous snake in a village in the UK.

Alnorthumbria Pets, a vets in Northumberland, posted on Facebook that a dog called Grace was bitten by an adder and “sustained injuries to her face causing significant pain and swelling”. The vets added: “Her owners rushed her to Ponteland where she received pain relief and antihistamines and was then transferred to ou Alnwick hospital branch for monitoring and further treatment overnight.

“Thankfully, Grace’s vitals remained stable and her facial swelling began to decrease, so she was discharged and allowed to rest at home, and she has now made a full recovery!”. The post was made on 8 May, with the vets also adding that “adders are often shy and do their best to avoid humans and dogs, however, can retaliate to a surprise sniff by an unsuspecting dog.” The incident happened while the dog was “sniffing business in Kielder one afternoon and came face to face with an adder!”.

Dog owner, Adam Penn, was also unaware there was anything wrong with his pet pooch, Willow, until she was lacking an appetite and lethargic on Thursday, April 24. He told Northwich & Winsford Guardian that on Monday, April 28, he took her to Willows Vet Hospital where a vet said it was not the result of a wasp sting but a snake bite and, in particular, a snake bite by a venomous adder.

He told the outlet said: "She is a springer spaniel so she is always in and out of bushes on the Barnton Estate but she has been on the estate and she has been nowhere else in the last few days. It is really, really worrying with it being a suburban area and to have it happen on the estate is bizarre".

Mr Penn added that Willow is on the road to recovery but it was 'touch and go' for a time when she was under anaesthetic. Mr Penn, who is a pub manager in Moreton, Wirral, has been hit with a vet bill of more than £2,000.

It comes as emergency vets are warning dog owners to be on high alert after seeing a 44% rise in adder-related pet emergencies. Vets Now saw the increase in cases across their UK out of hours clinics and 24/7 hospitals, between 2023 and 2024.

Sadie Spencer, Principal Vet at Vets Now, the UK’s leading emergency pet care provider, said: “As snake season peaks over the spring and summer months, dog owners need to stay vigilant. The European adder is the only venomous snake native to the UK and bites are more frequent in the spring when the snakes are just out of hibernation. Cases are also seen throughout the summer as adders become more active when the weather improves.

“Unfortunately, dogs are particularly at risk of adder bites due to their curious nature, and they can be incredibly dangerous for them, especially if left untreated. Whilst out walking dogs during this time of year, it’s important to stay alert, especially when walking in known adder habitats like heathlands, sand dunes, and woodland edges.”

How can I prevent my dog from getting bitten?

The best way to prevent adder bites on dogs is to be aware of adder hotspots in your area. Keep to clear paths when walking in these areas and avoid letting dogs roam through undergrowth, long grass and moorlands.

Consider keeping your dog on a leash walking in these areas so they don’t disturb any snakes in the undergrowth.

If you do come across an adder it’s best to remain still and let it pass safely.

Signs your dog may have an adder bite include:

Sudden swelling (usually around the face or legs)

Puncture wounds

Limping or pain

Extreme tiredness/reluctance to move, or collapse

For more advice and information, or to find your nearest Vets Now emergency service, visit the Vets Now website, https://www.vets-now.com/.