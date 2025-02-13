Sir Keir Starmer will set out plans for a dozen new towns with designs inspired by King Charles.

The Prime Minister said he wants them built by British workers as he vows to “take on the Nimbys and the blockers” and ensure more people can own their own homes. About a dozen areas are expected to be chosen in the summer to become new towns, with Starmer saying that he wants construction underway before the end of the parliament.

Starmer has made his drive for 1.5 million homes a central priority and is also promising to knock heads together where different government agencies cannot agree on building projects. Design principles for new settlements were set out on Thursday.

Labour has cited Georgian townhouses and Edwardian mansion blocks as key inspirations, with Starmer, noting winding roads and multi-coloured streets as favoured elements. While Labour has dropped a requirement for “beauty” imposed by the Conservatives, Starmer said that homes must be “well-designed”. He cited “variation” and “roads that aren’t all straight” as important elements.

He said: “A beautiful home is actually something quite hard to define, but well-designed and led by the community is important.” On Monday he and Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister, joined the King on a visit to Nansledan, a new town in Cornwall.

It is being developed on principles set out by the monarch centred on traditional approaches, local materials and terraced housing that harmonises with the landscape. Starmer said that he was “really interested” in the development. He stressed he did not want to drag the King into policy, but said: “He’s very interested in his own right in the development that he’s involved in and wanted us to see what it looks like.”

Most of the applications for new towns are in London, the south and East of England where housing demand is greatest, with Tempsford in Bedfordshire thought likely to be among the first to be chosen. However Starmer said that applications had come from “every single region” of England.