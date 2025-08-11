Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a gorse blaze on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.05pm on Sunday. Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the hill, an extinct volcano in Holyrood Park to the south-east of the city centre.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines and specialist resources to the incident on Sunday afternoon. Two appliances were at the scene at 6.30am on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were no reports of any casualties. Reports suggest people were seen leaving Arthur's Seat as the fire spread and a large section of Holyrood Park has been closed to pedestrians.

Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a gorse blaze on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The landmark is near Edinburgh's historic Old Town and climbing the hill to enjoy views of the city is a popular activity for tourists and locals. Supporters at the Hibernian v Kilmarnock match were earlier told to avoid the Willowbrae, Duddingston and Holyrood areas when leaving the Easter Road stadium.

Smoke has been billowing over the city during one of its busiest weekends of the year, with the Edinburgh festivals in full swing. Oasis also played sold-out concerts at Murrayfield on Friday and Saturday to around 140,000 fans over the two nights. The band will return to play a third date on Tuesday.