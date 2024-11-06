Two UK beaches have lifted its ban on dogs which was enforced between 1 April and 30 September every year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the previous rules, dogs were not allowed on two beaches in Hastings, Stade beach and Rock-a-Nore beach. Councillor Julia Hilton, leader of Hastings Borough Council (HBC), in East Sussex said: "It was pretty straightforward and it made sense to lift it."

The ban was introduced in March 2023 but was lifted following the council meeting on 4 November. Ms Hilton told BBC Radio Sussex: "We have made a fair balance as there are two dog free beaches in the town, from the west of the harbour arm up to the pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's now an area where everyone can share on the two beaches that have now been lifted. It feels a good compromise."

Two UK beaches have lifted its ban on dogs which was enforced between 1 April and 30 September every year. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Ms Hilton said that the council would make sure the signs outlining the rules for each beach are going to be made clear and that QR codes will also be used, so people can scan them to find out information. She added: "We will be stepping up enforcement next summer.

"We are also expecting dog owners to be responsible for their dogs, including cleaning up after them." The council said this was the biggest response they have had to a consultation.

While beaches in East Sussex scrap the ban, it is looking to be extended in Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea. Ahead of a meeting of the council's Executive Board on Wednesday (November 6), East Lindsey District Council officers have recommended that members extend the ban covering beaches in Skegness, Mablethorpe, and Sutton on Sea until 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority described the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), which is due to expire this month, as a prerequisite for maintaining Blue Flag Awards for all three seaside resorts. If approved, the ban will remain in place from May 1 to September 30 each year.