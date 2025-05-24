A teenage boy has died after a “medical emergency” at Barry Island Pleasure Park in South Wales.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular amusement park in South Wales was closed on Friday evening (May 23) after the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency services were called to the scene, with an air ambulance also in attendance.

South Wales Police have launched an investigation into the teenager’s death. The force said in a statement: “South Wales Police was called just before 5pm yesterday evening (Friday May 23) with a report of a 16-year-old teenage boy suffering a medical episode in Barry Island Pleasure Park. Despite efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 16-year-old boy has died at Barry island Pleasure Park after suffering a "medical episode". | Google Maps

“Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances of the death. Anyone who was in Barry Island Pleasure Park around the time of the incident that may have information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact us by one of the following means quoting 2500163611.”

Barry Island Pleasure Park said in a statement on social media: “Very sad news yesterday, all of our team did their best to assist the emergency services but unfortunately the boy suffered a medical emergency and could not be saved! Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very sad time.”

The park confirmed that it had reopened as normal at 11am on Saturday, May 24.