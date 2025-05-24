Stonebridge house fire: Man arrested as three boys and woman die in devastating north-west London house fire
Police were called to the scene on Tillett Close in Stonebridge at 1.22am on Saturday, May 24. London Fire Brigade were already in attendance when officer arrived on the scene.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 43-year-old woman has died in the fire, alongside three boy, aged 15, eight and four years old. All four died at the scene and the forced confirmed that next of kin have been informed.
Two other people were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. Their condition is currently unknown. It was confirmed that a 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.
Superintendent Steve Allen, from the Met’s local policing team in north-west London, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone involved.
“Officers arrested a man at the scene and we continue to work alongside investigators from the London Fire Brigade to establish the cause of the fire. Emergency services will remain in Tillett Close throughout the day as these inquiries take place.”
An investigation is currently underway. Anyone with any information relation to the house fire is being encouraged to call 101 quoting CAD 509/24May or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.
