Two UK beaches will have 'no swimming' warnings in place until at least 2025 due to 'high levels of pollutants'.

The two beaches in Kent have been given the 'no swimming' warnings after Poor' water quality samples. An 'advice against bathing' warning has been in place at St Mary's Bay since February 2023, and a similar advisory was issued for nearby Littlestone beach since January.

It follows previous water quality sampling by the Environment Agency, which indicated higher levels than recommended of pollutants. An Environment Agency spokesperson stressed the beach continues to remain open for public use. The spokesperson said that the advice “is issued to make the public aware of the suitability for bathing."

However, local businesses say the warning is turning people away. Dino Johnson, who runs three hotels in the area, told ITV Meridian: "We've had hardly any tourists, and have just a handful [of bookings] for the next four weeks, in what should be our busiest period.”

Two UK beaches will have 'no swimming' warnings in place until at least 2025 due to 'high levels of pollutants'. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Water quality at St Mary's Bay hasn't been rated 'Good' since 2014. Southern Water insist there have been no overflows with the potential to impact bathing at St Mary’s Bay since 2021. The beach is famed for having a long expanse of sand perfect for a sunny day and is popular with swimmers, dog walkers, and holidaymakers.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “The decline in water quality at St Mary’s Bay underlines the need for partnership working. Our nearest outfall has not spilled since February 2024."

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We will continue to regularly sample the bathing waters over the summer and at the end of the season the results will be assessed alongside those of the previous three seasons. Should an improvement in classification be seen, then the ‘Advice against bathing’ would be removed for 2025."