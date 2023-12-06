Boxing Day 2023 shopping: 15 supermarkets & retail chains to shut including John Lewis, Next & more
Many shops around the UK, including supermarkets and retail chains, won't be opening on Boxing Day 2023 to give staff a well-earned break
Major chains and supermarkets such as Waitrose, Home Bargains and B&Q have recognised the need for staff to take a well-earned break and enjoy time with their family this Boxing Day. Therefore, consumer's looking to grab a deal in the Boxing Day sales will want to know which retailers are shutting to avoid leaving empty handed.
From discount grocery stores like Aldi and Lidl to fashion and homeware stores such as Next and John Lewis, check out our photo gallery below to find out which shops are going to be closed this Boxing Day.
