Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING

Boxing Day 2023 shopping: 15 supermarkets & retail chains to shut including John Lewis, Next & more

Many shops around the UK, including supermarkets and retail chains, won't be opening on Boxing Day 2023 to give staff a well-earned break

Will Millar
By Will Millar
4 minutes ago

Major chains and supermarkets such as Waitrose, Home Bargains and B&Q have recognised the need for staff to take a well-earned break and enjoy time with their family this Boxing Day. Therefore, consumer's looking to grab a deal in the Boxing Day sales will want to know which retailers are shutting to avoid leaving empty handed.

From discount grocery stores like Aldi and Lidl to fashion and homeware stores such as Next and John Lewis, check out our photo gallery below to find out which shops are going to be closed this Boxing Day.

Read more:

Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? Where does the day after Christmas get its name, UK traditions explained

Boxing Day 2023: Aldi to close all stores to thank staff for their hard work

Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Everything you need to treat the man in your life

Christmas cost savings: Home fragrance and perfume gifts from Aldi and Lidl

Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Affordable beauty gifts from brands including Neutrogena, Style Pro, and Bblonde

Next will close all of its stores on Boxing Day, which will mean that its annual Boxing Day sale will start a day later, on Tuesday 27 December.

1. Next

Next will close all of its stores on Boxing Day, which will mean that its annual Boxing Day sale will start a day later, on Tuesday 27 December. Photo: Ian West

Waitrose is following its sister store John Lewis and closing for Boxing Day

2. Waitrose

Waitrose is following its sister store John Lewis and closing for Boxing Day

Poundland is closing its shops on Boxing Day to reward its staff a well-earned break

3. Poundland

Poundland is closing its shops on Boxing Day to reward its staff a well-earned break

M&S has confirmed all 400 stores will stay closed on Boxing Day to give staff a day off

4. Marks & Spencer

M&S has confirmed all 400 stores will stay closed on Boxing Day to give staff a day off

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:John LewisWaitroseHome BargainsB&QRetailersNextfashionAldiLidlSupermarket

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.