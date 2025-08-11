About 30 people have been forced to leave their homes after a burst water main left some areas under around 40cm of water.

The London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were responding to the incident in Islington, which was expected to be “protracted” with disruption likely to continue into the morning. The public is being urged to avoid the area around Canonbury Street, Essex Road, Elmore Street, Halliford Street and Ecclesbourne Road and to avoid driving through flood water.

Emergency services received more than 23 calls about the incident shortly after 10pm on Sunday night, the brigade said. Fire crews from Islington, Holloway, Stoke Newington and Euston were at the scene alongside representatives from Thames Water, Islington Council and the Metropolitan Police.

“This is expected to be a protracted incident, with disruption likely to continue into the morning. The public are being urged to avoid the area and not to attempt to drive through flood water.”

A spokesperson for Thames Water said: “We’re aware of a burst water main on Essex Road – Canonbury Street, N1, and our engineers are already on site investigating.”