A car has smashed through the shop window of a Specsavers store leaving ‘three casualties’, police confirmed.

Three people were injured when a car smashed through the window of a town centre Specsavers. The incident happened just before 10am on Wednesday (September 24).

Emergency services were called to Lutterworth Road in Blaby, Leicestershire, after the vehicle ploughed through the front of the shop at around 9.50am. The driver was said to have been unhurt in the crash, however three others were injured.

The vehicle wreckage was later recovered while the Specsavers store remained cordoned off so the extensive damage to the building could be repaired.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Emergency services attended Lutterworth Road in Blaby, after a car collided with a shop front. Police were called to the scene at 9.52am.

“The ambulance and fire services are also in attendance. Three people were reported to have been injured. One person was treated by paramedics at the scene. Two people have been taken to hospital for their injuries to be assessed and treated. Road closures in the area were in place and have since been lifted.”

Blaby Police had earlier posted on Facebook: "At around 10am a blue vehicle has been seen to collide with the frontage of the Specsavers store in Blaby. There were three casualties as a result two of whom have been taken to the hospital for further treatment at this time.

"Police, LFRS and Ambulance services were on scene promptly to complete an investigation and make sure the building and members of the public were safe. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the public due to road closures.

"This incident has also caused some disruption to shops whilst we completed our initial investigation, the vehicle has now been recovered and its business as usual for traders. Specsavers remains cordoned off to allow for repairs to be made. The investigation continues."

Alberto Costa, Tory MP for South Leicestershire, said on social media: "An incident took place at Specsavers, Blaby, where a vehicle crashed into the building. I understand that no serious injuries have been reported, and my thoughts are with all those affected by this.

"I would like to thank the Police, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service and all those who helped at the scene. I ask that you keep monitoring social media as the road will be closed whilst investigation at the scene are ongoing."

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 9.52am [on] Wednesday 24 September to Lutterworth Road, Blaby, Leicester. The caller reported a Road Traffic Collision. We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, four crewed ambulances and the air ambulance was also in attendance.

"One patient was treated and discharged on scene and two further patients were transported to Leicester Royal Infirmary via land ambulance."