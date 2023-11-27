With December 25 fast approaching the debate about when to put your Christmas tree up has taken off

Christmas is fast approaching, with just under a month to go until the big day. Festive scenes are popping up across the UK, with shops, homes and cities putting up their Christmas lights in preparation for the holiday.

With Black Friday now behind us, many people are starting to pull out the decorations from the attic in anticipation of December 25. There has been much debate as to when the best time to put up your tree is, with Christmas trees being put up earlier and earlier every year.

So, what does the tradition say about when you should put your Christmas tree up, is November too early and when exactly do you have to take your Christmas tree down? Here's everything you need to know.

When should I put my Christmas tree up?

There is no right or wrong time to put up your Christmas tree, but if you are putting your tree up in line with the traditional dates, you can put your tree up from the start of Advent, which is the time that marks the run-up to Christmas for Christians as they prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Advent always begins the fourth Sunday before Christmas, known as Advent Sunday which this year is Sunday December 3. This means that if you are following the traditional dates for putting up your Christmas tree the earliest you can put it up on Sunday December 3.

It can also depend on the type of Christmas tree you have, as putting a real tree up in November, means it might not last until the New Year. To keep it looking fresh, it's advised to put a real tree up around the first week of December.

When should I take my Christmas tree down?

