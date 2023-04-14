Prospect said if the government does not change its stance it will face a “recruitment and retention crisis” that “degrades public services we all rely on”

Civil servants in England have announced fresh strike dates after the government announced that pay rises would be limited to 4.5% to 5%.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) described the pay announcement as an “insult”.

Prospect said its members will walk out on 10 May and 7 June across government departments and other areas such as the Met Office and Health and Safety Executive.

PCS members have been taking strike action for months over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions. The last strike took place on 28 April to increase the pressure on the government - who were then offered a 2% to 3% pay increase.

Members of the PCS union have been calling for a 10% pay rise, better pensions, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms.

The PCS union said a huge stoppage will take place on 28 April to increase pressure on the government. (Image by Getty Images).

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect, said: “We have repeatedly offered to engage in pay talks aimed at resolving this dispute, provided they followed a comparable approach to that employed elsewhere in the public service. By publishing the pay control, the government has abandoned its staff to further real terms cuts and to remain at the back of the public service pay queue.

“This industrial action was entirely avoidable, but the gvernment’s failure to bring anything to the table has made it inevitable and it leaves hard-working civil servants with no option but to protest over their treatment.”

He added: “If the government doesn’t change its stance, then it will face a recruitment and retention crisis that degrades the Civil Service and the public services we all rely on.”

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said the pay offer will only “anger PCS members” and “increase the likelihood of a new wave of sustained strike action”.

Mr Serwotka added: “Unlike the health and education unions that have had intensive talks leading to improved pay offers, we were given no opportunity to negotiate – it’s the most deplorable way to treat their own staff.

“The government has carried on as if there hasn’t been the biggest industrial action in a decade, if this has been a normal year.

The government previously said the union’s demands would cost an "unaffordable £2.4bn" and urged earlier strikes to be called off.

A spokesperson had said the government’s focus was to "ease the pressure on households across the country" as the cost of living soars.

Teachers, junior doctors, rail workers and London Underground tube drivers are some of the industries whose workers have walked out in disputes over the last year mainly over pay - as wages do not align with the rising cost of living.

