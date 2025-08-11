Two women have sadly died after going into the sea at nearby popular beaches in Cornwall.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One victim, believed to be in her 50s, was pulled from the water at Portreath beach near St Ives, Cornwall, on Sunday. She was suspected to have suffered a cardiac arrest and paramedics were unable to revive her as they scrambled to the scene just after 12.30pm.

Less than four hours later, another woman's body was tragically discovered. The second woman was thought to have gone swimming at Porthcothan beach near Padstow when she got into trouble. Her body was found face down in the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RNLI headed to the incidents but all that could be done was retrieve the bodies of the women. A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of both women at this incredibly difficult time. There is no indication that the two incidents are connected.”

The beaches were packed at the time as many people headed to the coast to enjoy the hot weather over the weekend. Many witnessed the tragedy unfold.