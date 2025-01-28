Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved closed down UK attraction has begun auctioning off its museum items - and some of them are quite unique.

Dairyland Farm Park at Tresillian Barton, near Newquay in Cornwall, announced last year that it would be closing its doors in November. Bosses, who purchased the family adventure park and petting farm in 2019, said they have been doing their best to make the business economically viable but have been unsuccessful.

It comes amid rising operating costs that have led to "significant" financial losses every year despite two record seasons. The attraction posted on Facebook that it is with their “deepest regret” that it is closing and all of the animals will be found new homes “where they will be loved and treasured”.

Hundreds of people left comments on the Facebook post sharing their sadness and devastation. One person wrote: “No no no no. Will the park not be sold maybe? Will be such a shame to loose this, for locals and holiday makers, this place has been so loved”.

Another said: “The saddest news so sorry to read this. We had such a fantastic time when we came in March despite the rain!”.

Now, the attraction is selling some of its museum items and some are very unique. The items being auctioned off on H.J. Pugh & Co’s website include vintage tractors, mannequins and stuffed animals. There is also a Cornish wagon being auctioned off, an apple mill, and cider press.

The items from the Dairyland Museum, near Summercourt, are from an extensive collection of vintage farm machinery and tools. Also included is the more modern cyber-cow Clarabelle which became the attraction's first mascot, and could be milked by children.

Dairyland operated as an attraction for 49 years having been opened by farmer Rex Davey who thought people would be interested in viewing vintage machinery. Some areas on the Dairyland site have been rented out to local families, including the farmhouse kitchen and admissions area that is to become a farm shop and cafe.

It will be run by Jen Sanders who spent last year trading on the site with a farm shop in a converted trailer. An indoor play area called the Bull Pen has also reopened and there are plans to host events, including the circus.