Zip World, the adventure giant, has announced the closure of one of their sites.

The company revealed that Zip World Conwy at Dolgarrog in North Wales would be shutting down. The location was taken over by Zip World last year after Adventure Parc Snowdonia closed its surf lagoon and indoor activities in 2023. The company had leased the indoor activity side and pod accommodation from the site owners.

Zip World Conwy featured five adventures, from crazy climbs and ninja assault courses, to classic soft play and a high wire course. It was their fourth location in North Wales, adding to their adventure sites in Betws-y-Coed, Blaenau Ffestiniog and Penrhyn Quarry at Bethesda.

Despite this setback, the company continues to expand, unveiling Zip World London at the Olympic park last week, which is set to open on Valentine's Day. In a statement, the company said: "After much careful consideration, we have made the decision to cease operations at Zip World Conwy.

Zip World, the adventure giant, has announced the closure of one of their sites. (Photo: Zip World/Facebook) | Zip World/Facebook

“This was not a choice we took lightly, and we want to extend our deepest gratitude to all of our guests and supporters who have made the site such a special indoor adventure destination throughout 2024." It added: "If you have an existing booking at Zip World Conwy, our team will be in touch with options this week. We look forward to welcoming you to our other nearby Zip World locations and continuing to provide unique and exciting experiences for years to come."

Users have posted on Facebook sharing how they are gutted at the site closing down. One person wrote: “Sad to see it go! I hope someone else can take it on?”. Another person added: “What a pity we went at Christmas our family loved it”.