Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have named the mother and her young daughter who were killed in a fatal crash in Plymouth.

Destiny Harrison, 24, and her five-year-old daughter Linnea were struck and killed following the collision on Sunday, March 24. Emergency services were called to the scene after receiving a report of a Nissan Qashqai colliding with two pedestrians on Victoria Street at 9.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement released via Devon and Cornwall Police, the family of Mr Harrison and her daughter said: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected and devastating loss of Destiny Harrison and of Linnea Harrison who passed yesterday, together. Destiny, a beautiful, strong young woman who was the doting mother to the larger-than-life Linnea who never failed to make you smile.

“Our family will never be the same without you two. Words will never express how much we all miss you both. Sleep tight angels. You’ll never be forgotten. We love you. Always and forever."

The force added that the family of Ms Harrison and her daughter have asked for privacy during this difficult time. A GoFundMe has been set up by Ms Harrison's brother and Linnea's uncle Orin Harrison to help with funeral costs for the mother-daughter duo. The fundraiser has already raised almost £18,000 at the time of writing.

Mr Harrison said: "We as a family ain’t got a lot of money just have enough to get by and now with this we don’t know how we will get the send off these two beautiful girls deserve." He added that the money will be used to pay for funeral services, headstones and other costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 74-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and of driving while unfit through drink or drugs. She has since been released under investigation.