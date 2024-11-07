A ban on dogs has been renewed at three UK beaches to maintain the resorts’ Blue Flag status.

The ban was introduced in October 2017 to "foster responsible dog ownership". East Lindsey District Council has renewed an existing Public Space Protection Order at Mablethorpe, Skegness and Sutton on Sea, meaning owners are not allowed to walk their pets on the sands between 1 May and 30 September.

Anyone caught doing so during these dates could be fined up to £1,000. The authority said the ban maintains the resorts’ Blue Flag status, which recognises high standards of cleanliness and attracts visitors to support the economy.

The ban will be effective until 2027. A public consultation received more than 500 responses, with some owners feeling it was unnecessary as they cleaned up after their pets. Others thought it was a good idea.

Councillor Martin Foster, portfolio holder for operational services at the council: "Within those Blue Flag areas under the new order, we’ll be protecting the public with young families and trying to keep the beaches clean with our cleansing team, which operates early in the morning and late at night when visitors have gone. They operate machinery, which will also affect the running of pets along the beaches, so we want to think of the safety of the pets as well as the owners and make sure that everybody’s safe. It’s important to realise that we’re not doing this to punish dog owners”.

Elsewhere, two beaches in East Sussex have lifted its ban on dogs which was enforced between 1 April and 30 September every year. Under the previous rules, dogs were not allowed on two beaches in Hastings, Stade beach and Rock-a-Nore beach.

Councillor Julia Hilton, leader of Hastings Borough Council (HBC), in East Sussex said: "It was pretty straightforward and it made sense to lift it." Ms Hilton told BBC Radio Sussex: "We have made a fair balance as there are two dog free beaches in the town, from the west of the harbour arm up to the pier.

"There's now an area where everyone can share on the two beaches that have now been lifted. It feels a good compromise."