A popular attraction in Warwickshire is closed as police search for a man who fell into a reservoir.

Draycote Water in Rugby is still closed today (Friday 30 May), after shutting yesterday when a man fell into the water off a boat. Emergency services continue to search for a man who fell into the water from a boat on Thursday.

Warwickshire Police said the country park is shut and asked locals not to go to the area as it could "distract searchers". An update was given just after 9am this morning as the search on site continues.

A force statement said: "Draycote Water near Rugby remains shut today, Friday, as we work with our emergency services colleagues to search for a man who fell into the water from a boat yesterday afternoon. Please do not attempt to enter the site, it will cause a distraction to our searchers.

"Specialist officers continue to support the man's family." A statement from Draycote Water added: "Draycote Water – currently closed to the public.

"Draycote Water is currently closed to the public and will be all day on 30 May 2025. The sailing club, fishing club and restaurant will all be closed. We kindly ask that you do not visit the site at this time - we're sorry about this and will let you know when it will reopen. We'd like to thank the emergency services who are on-site, and we also thank you for your understanding."

Draycote Water is a 240-hectare reservoir and country park, drawing its water from the River Leam which then supplies drinking water to Rugby and Coventry. Watersports such as sailing and windsurfing are popular at the site, and it also attracts anglers.