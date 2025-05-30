A woman has died after four elderly people were involved in a “brawl” in a Lidl car park.

Police have appealed for witnesses where a 65-year-old man and 71-year-old woman were allegedly assaulted. The woman sadly died on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at the supermarket on Vale Road between 4pm and 8pm. A 62-year-old woman and the 67-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm have been further arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Plants and flowers could be seen knocked off shelving onto the ground outside the entrance to the store in Stourport on Severn, Worcestershire, after the incident on Wednesday evening. A police forensics officer attended on Thursday morning and photographed the scene while they also used a UV torch to search for blood splatter.

Officers struggled to find external CCTV showing the incident, with none available outside the shop. The Lidl store manager posted an update on Facebook on Thursday morning: "I’m the store manager of Lidl, I want to reassure you all staff are safe, an incident has taken place in the car park."

Detective Inspector Warren Matthews from north Worcestershire CID said: "Enquiries are on-going to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage from Lidl car park. Please get in contact with us if you think you have information which could help in our investigation."

West Mercia Police updated their statement later on Thursday afternoon saying: "Sadly the 71-year-old woman involved in the incident outside of Lidl in Stourport yesterday (Wednesday 28 May) has since passed away. The 62-year-old woman and the 67-year-old man who were arrested following the incident, have been further arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

"Enquiries remain on-going surrounding the circumstances of the incident. We would ask the public to refrain from speculating online and respect her family’s privacy at this difficult time."