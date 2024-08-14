Durdle Door beach: Teenager suffers suspected spinal injury after jumping off rocks into water at Man O'War beach in Dorset
Emergency services rushed to the beauty spot on Monday (12 August). Coastguards, two RNLI lifeboat crews, and paramedics were called alongside an air ambulance and a coastguard helicopter as part of a major emergency response. The coastguard helicopter arrived and a paramedic was taken to the aid of the teenager. The Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance then landed and the teenager was airlifted to Dorset County Hospital.
A spokesperson for Weymouth Lifeboat said: "Weymouth RNLI’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats launched yesterday to reports of a male casualty near Lulworth Cove. The lifeboats launched just after 3.15pm following reports a teenager had jumped off rocks into the water at Man O’War beach and suffered a suspected spinal injury.
"The inshore lifeboat was first on the scene, and transferred a coastguard helicopter paramedic to the beach. The Air Ambulance also attended and took over care of the casualty. The lifeboats were stood down and returned to station."
A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Just after 3pm yesterday we received reports of an injured individual at Man O War Cove. Coastguard rescue teams from Lulworth and Kimmeridge, a coastguard helicopter, Weymouth RNLI lifeboat, Dorset Fire and Rescue Service, South West Ambulance Service and an air ambulance were all sent. The casualty was passed into the care of the air ambulance and taken to hospital."
