The National Lottery has urged players to check their tickets to see if they have won the incredible jackpot.

A ticket-holder based somewhere in the UK has won a life-changing £111.7 million in the Euromillions, Camelot has said.

The winner, who is not yet known, becomes only the 18th person from the UK to win more than £100 million in the prize draw. They will be wealthier than actor Daniel Radcliffe (£92 million), singer Dua Lipa (£75 million), and footballer Harry Kane (£51 million), according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Players have been urged by a National Lottery adviser to check their tickets and call in immediately if they think they have won the incredible jackpot.

What are the winning numbers?

The winning numbers are 03, 12, 15, 25, and 43. The Lucky Stars are 10 and 11.

A player’s ticket must first be validated by the National Lottery. Then, if they have won, they can decide whether or not they want to go public with the news.

What are the chances of winning the Euromillions?

The EuroMillions website says the odds of picking five numbers and the two Lucky Stars is one in 139,838,160.

It seems unlikely, but it does still happen. Just last month, a UK ticket-holder claimed £46.2 million out of a possible £138 million. And in July last year, a UK ticket-holder won a record jackpot of £195 million. They decided not to reveal their identity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What a fantastic night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s special £111.7 million EuroMillions jackpot.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

Meanwhile, a lottery player who has won £10,000 every month for 30 years in the Set For Life draw has been urged to come forward. A National Lottery spokesperson confirmed that the ticket was bought in the Stroud area of Gloucestershire, and matched both the five winning numbers – 10, 32, 36, 39, 43 – and the Life Ball number 2.

