Residents in Scotland's largest city, Glasgow, have reported being shaken by the sound of a large “explosion”.

The noise was heard this morning (Friday 6 December). Video and pictures posted to social media show large plume of smoke rising above a facility on the bank of the Clyde.

However, Scottish Fire and Rescue services have said they are not responding to any incidents in the city, and that the morning has been "quiet". A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "At the moment we haven’t been called out to anything of this nature." Glasgow residents said the noise was heard across the Partick area, including by people travelling on the new bridge to Govan.

One person who posted to social media said that the noise sounded like a "massive explosion". Another said the noise shook their windows. A third wrote on Reddit: “Wow it lasted a few seconds or at least felt like that.”

A picture posted to social media showed a plume of smoke rising over an industrial area to the east of the city. It was unknown at the time if it was a recent picture or an image taken from an earlier incident.

The Peel Ports site at the King George V Docks in Govan has confirmed that it stemmed from “a minor equipment fire related to a third-party contractor at the site”. The fire has now been put out.