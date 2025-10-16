A family are hoping for justice in memory of a “remarkable” woman who “brought laughter and light into the lives of those she touched”.

Georgina Ward was found dead at her home five years ago, aged 24.

In tribute, her family said: “Georgina was a remarkable young woman. A daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend who brought laughter and light into the lives of those she touched.

“She was a brilliant, creative and talented tattoo artist with a promising future and career in the industry, whose artwork is now a lasting legacy. Georgina loved deeply and unconditionally, putting the needs of others above her own. Her capacity for empathy, and compassion towards people, animals and those less fortunate, was immeasurable. She was a protector, a voice for the voiceless, and a beacon of love in a world that often forgets the importance of kindness.

Georgina Ward, who was found dead at her home | Issued by West Midlands Police

“Georgina will be forever remembered and loved for her funny, caring nature and being unapologetically herself.

“Our lives have been changed irrevocably by her loss, and is missed beyond measure, which is an absolute testament to the person she was. Beautiful, inside and out.”

Daniel Birtwistle, 40, from Tamworth, has been charged with manslaughter, two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour and three counts of assault. He has also been charged with a further six counts of assault and one count of controlling and coercive behaviour in relation to a further three women and was due to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Georgina, was found dead in Brierley Hill, Dudley in the West Midlands on November 24, 2020.