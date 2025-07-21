A Syrian asylum seeker raped a girl of 12 above a shop in Handsworth, Birmingham where he was illegally working.

Mohammed Wahid Mohammed, 22, told the victim it was 'not safe on the streets' and gave her a vape and crisps at Villa Supermarket before attacking her in a bedroom. The girl was vulnerable having left home and travelled to Birmingham on her own, BirminghamLive reports.

The girl left her home on September 24 last year, went to a nearby railway station and decided to catch the first train that arrived. She ended up in Birmingham city centre around 8.30pm that day.

Andrew Wallace, prosecuting, said: "As soon as the defendant saw her he said: 'You look really young. You look really cold do you want to come into the shop? It's warm in there, I'll get you something to eat and drink'. Ironically, he told her it wasn't safe on the streets. He coaxed her into the shop under the pretence of being concerned. Really he only had sex in mind."

Wahid Mohammed promised the girl some food and told her to take a vape, crisps and fizzy drink from the shelves. He then said he was going to get a 'new drink' from a storeroom out of the back but led her to an upstairs bedroom where he had been sleeping.

Mr Wallace added: "He led her to a bedroom and leant in to kiss her. She said 'woah you know I'm only 12'. It's quite plain at one stage she was pretending to be older."

Wahid Mohammed locked the room and repeatedly raped the girl during an hour-long ordeal. She was ultimately returned to her home by an Asian family who saw the pair together at a take-away and became concerned for her welfare.

Wahid Mohammed, of Lord Street, Walsall but originally from Syria, admitted two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 and was found guilty of three counts of rape by a jury. He had claimed the victim consented despite the fact she was too young to.

According to BirminghamLive, he cried in the dock at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, July 17 as he was sentenced to 12 years in custody. Judge Roderick Henderson also imposed an extended five-year licence after ruling he was a 'dangerous' offender.