A Facebook page has posted alleging that the Angel of the North sculpture is being moved from Newcastle to Leeds.

Wakefield News posted images on Facebook showing the famous sculpture, located in Newcaslte, being dismantled. The post read: “Footage from Gateshead today as the former ‘Angel of the North’ is dismantled, ready for the long journey to Leeds.

“Originally planned as a tourist attraction for West Yorkshire, it was leased to the town of Gateshead for 25 years, now expiring and Leeds have bought the rights. The Angel of the Knackered Nesh, as it will be known, is currently in transit. Police have advised to expect some delays on the A1.”

However, Wakefield News, is “a news page for people who like a laugh”, adding that “nothing on this page is serious” and it is a “parody account”. This means that the post about the Angel of the North moving is completely false - and it is very much staying put in Newcastle.

The post has been shared over 1,000 times and gained a lot of social media attention. Users commented on the post to assure people that the sculpture is still in Newcastle.

One user said: “Sorry to disappoint the good people of Leeds, but the Angel is still in its original home next to the A1 near Allerdene. I live right next to it”. Another user said: “Wasn't April fools day a couple of months ago? Surely this isn't true”. Another user added: “Some people will believe anything this page puts out!!”.

The Angel of the North is a massive sculpture in the North East of England. It was designed by Antony Gormley OBE, and built in 1998 on the site of a former coal mine in Gateshead.

The A1 motorway is right next to it so it's seen by one person every second and it’s also enormous. The body is 20 metres which is as long as four double decker buses.