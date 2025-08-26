Tributes have been paid to a “beloved” couple who lost their lives in the Bank Holiday helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in honour of Justyna Czoska and Wojtek Kowalkowski from Poland by Justyna’s daughter Julia. The pair are believed to have died while taking part in their first flying lesson.

The private chopper was carrying four people including the pilot and crashed in a field near Ventnor on the island. Emergency services rushed to the scene after they were alerted at 9.24am on Monday that a helicopter had come down in a field near the A3020 Shanklin Road.

Sadly three people died in the crash and a fourth was taken to hospital in a serious condition and remained there overnight. The tribute to the Polish couple, posted online, read: “On August 25th, my partners beloved mum and her partner tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight.

“This sudden and devastating event has left all us heartbroken and struggling to cope with the loss. We are now trying to bring them both back to Poland so they can be laid to rest with their families, in the place they called home.

“The cost of repatriation, funeral arrangements, and travel is more than we can manage alone, and we are asking for support during this incredibly difficult time. Any donation, no matter how small, will help us give them the farewell they deserve.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, support, and for keeping our family in your thoughts. With love, Jacob and Julia.” Authorities are today investigating the crash which has stunned locals