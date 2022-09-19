The Queen’s coffin will travel to Windsor Castle where she will be laid to rest in King George VI Chapel

Her Majesty’s state funeral took place today at Westminster Abbey.

After a procession to the Wellington Arch, the Queen’s coffin will travel to Windsor Castle where her committal ceremony will be held at St George’s Chapel.

Once in Windsor the Queen’s hearse will travel along a Royal procession along the Long Walk.

Over the weekend members of the armed forces were seen practising the route in preparation.

Britain’s longest reigning monarch will be laid to rest in King George VI Chapel, alongside her parents, sister Princess Margaret and her late husband Prince Phillip.

But how long is it and what is the significance? Here’s everything you need to know.

How long is the Long Walk to Windsor?

The Long Walk is a three mile path and road located in Great Windsor Park which leads from Windsor to Windsor Castle.

Popular with park goers and joggers, it will play a pivotal role in the Queen’s final funeral procession.

The Queen’s hearse is expected to arrive in Windsor at 3pm, with the Royal procession along the Long Walk predicted to begin at 3.10pm.

The route will be lined with members of the armed forces, with practice for the procession taking place over the weekend.

Thousands of members of the public have been granted access to the Long Walk so they can watch the procession and pay their final respects to the late monarch.

King Charles and other members of the Royal Family will join the cortege in Windsor Castle.

The Queen’s coffin will be brought to St George’s Chapel in the Castle grounds for 4pm, where a committal service will take place.

The late monarch will be buried in a private ceremony for members of the Royal Family at King George VI Chapel at 7.30pm.

What is the significance?

The Long Walk dates back to 1680, and was built by King Charles II after the restoration of the monarchy.

The influence for the path came from King Charles’ time at the French palace of Versailles.

The road was created by Queen Anne in 1710, allowing carriages to travel from Windsor, right up to the Royal residences at Windsor Castle.

The Copper Horse statue, which stands at the end of the Walk was added in 1831 to commemorate King George III, depicting him on horseback, standing guard over Windsor Great Park

The Long Walk will be the last road that Queen Elizabeth II will travel, before she reaches Windsor Castle and is laid to rest in the King George VI Chapel alongside her parents, Princess Margaret and her late husband, Prince Philip.

How long does it take to walk?

The Long Walk is a three mile journey and there are varying estimates for how long it could take to walk.

According to the BBC’s schedule for Her Majesty’s funeral, the walk will take the Royal funeral procession 40 minutes.

The Royal procession will begin at the Albert Road Gate on the Long Walk, following the tree-lined road up to Windsor Castle, where it is expected to arrive at 4pm for the Queen’s Committal service at St George’s Chapel.